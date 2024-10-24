Admn to ensure pilgrims cover least distance on foot during Mahakumbh: Officials

As the city gears up for Mahakumbh, crowd management has become the top-most priority of the administration here. Apart from welcoming the expected influx of 40 crore visitors, the administration is also chalking out a plan to make sure that the pilgrims do not have to walk long distances to reach the fair area and Sangam. (Pic for representation)

An action plan is in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure smooth movement, especially during peak bathing days. According to the plan, devotees will walk no more than 1 to 5 km on peak days and just 1 km on regular days, claim officials.

Also, designated entry and exit routes will keep the flow of people orderly, while special measures are in place to avoid traffic jams.

Prayagraj divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said, “The fair is expected to draw numerous pilgrims from across India and around the world. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that no pilgrim should face any inconvenience. Accordingly, a comprehensive crowd management plan has been finalised to ensure smooth and orderly proceedings throughout the event.”

“Since most visitors will arrive by road, parking facilities have been provided in all directions around the city, where devotees can park their vehicles before proceeding on foot. Separate routes for entry and exit in the fair area will ensure that those taking a holy dip do not return via the same path, preventing face-to-face congestion,” he said.

The divisional commissioner emphasised that arrangements are being made to ensure continuous flow of devotees, preventing any stoppages or traffic jams.

“Additionally, the Railways have been requested to operate more special trains on schedule to minimise travel delays. The Railways have responded positively, announcing addition of several special trains. For those needing a brief rest, designated holding areas too have been identified,” he added.

Sea of devotees

With the start of Mahakumbh, a significant influx of devotees is expected in Prayagraj, reaching several crores on key bathing days. It is estimated that on Mauni Amavasya (January 29, 2025), the largest gathering may occur, with 4 to 5 crore pilgrims arriving to take a holy dip. Preparations have been made to manage this surge. The peak period is anticipated to be between 3 am and 12 noon when devotees will be heading towards Sangam. After noon, they will begin returning, he shared.

“Efforts are focused on facilitating a hassle-free journey to the Sangam and a swift return to the parking areas. After taking the holy dip, arrangements will be made for prompt departure of pilgrims to avoid traffic congestion. Once at the parking areas, devotees will be directed towards their onward destinations. Various traffic management plans are in place to ensure a smooth experience, free from chaos or traffic disruptions in both the fair and the city areas,” he added.

Police force

To ensure a safe and secure experience for devotees, 37,611 policemen will be deployed. Among these, 22,953 policemen will be for the fair area, 6,887 for the Prayagraj Commissionerate, 7,771 for the GRP, and 1,378 women police officers for the safety of women pilgrims. Compared to 22,998 policemen deployed in the Mahakumbh-2013 and 27,550 in the Kumbh-2019, the upcoming fair will see an increase of 10,061 additional policemen.

Police personnel from various units will be deployed with coordination between different departments and local intelligence units for enhanced monitoring. Among these, the number of civil police personnel will be 18,479, women police would number 1,378, traffic police would number 1,405 besides 1,158 armed Police personnel, 146 mounted police personnel, 230 of transport branch, 510 of local intelligence unit (LIU), 340 of Jal police besides 13,965 home guards.