Hitech security measures will ensure a safe Magh Mela 2027 for the hundreds of thousands of expected devotees, tourists and kalpavasis. The security apparatus will be significantly strengthened by the deployment of over 450 high-tech CCTV cameras across all nine sectors of the fairgrounds, all of which will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence. The 24x7 feeds of these cameras will be relayed for round the clock monitoring at the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) where senior police officials will assess the crowd condition in all mela sectors, their safe movement on pontoon bridges besides any unusual activity by an individual or a mob in real-time, utilising software that generates immediate alerts for overcrowding or the presence of suspicious individuals or objects. Workers construct a pontoon bridge over Ganga (File)

The AI-integrated system allows for proactive decision-making, such as route diversions. Special focus will be placed on high-footfall areas including the Sangam region, Jhunsi, Nagvasuki, the Bade Hanuman Temple and Triveni Road, with cameras positioned at all entry and exit points.

Furthermore, to accommodate the anticipated influx of private vehicles, the mela police are expanding their operational plans by establishing a new traffic police line in Jhunsi in addition to the existing facility at the Parade Ground.

DCP Magh Mela, Vivek Chandra Yadav, said that this comprehensive AI deployment was designed to enhance devotee safety and improve overall crowd management throughout the duration of the event.

He said comprehensive crowd and traffic management plans will be implemented across all eight sectors of the mela, which will span roughly 925 hectares.

As part of the security measures, authorities are setting up a temporary reserve police line, 19 police stations, 50 police outposts, 22 fire stations, and more than 20 fire watchtowers. Additionally, the department also plans to establish 16 cyber help desks and over 16 women’s help desks to assist visitors.

Around 10,000 police personnel from various districts across the state will also be deployed to handle crowd control, traffic regulation, and law and order.

Alongside local administrative agencies, specialised units—including the UP Police, UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and dedicated water police teams at the bathing ghats and nine pontoon bridges—will form part of the multi-layered security framework.

The Magh Mela 2027 will be held from January 14 to March 6, spanning 52 days.