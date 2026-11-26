Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu on Thursday directed officials to intensify search operations, in coordination with the ICG, to trace a 55-year-old fisherman who went missing in the sea off Visakhapatnam. Andhra Min directs Coast Guard-assisted search for missing fisherman off Vizag more

The missing fisherman, C Pollaiah, is registered under the National Fisheries Digital Platform .

"We have directed officials to intensify search operations, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, to trace Pollaiah, who went missing in the sea off Visakhapatnam," Atchannaidu said in an official release.

The minister suggested conducting an intensive search operation with the assistance of the ICG and directed Fisheries Department officials to maintain continuous coordination with the maritime force.

He asked officials to utilise all available resources without delay and pay special attention to the area where the fisherman went missing.

Atchannaidu also directed officials to extend necessary support to Pollaiah's family members and keep him informed about the progress of the search operations from time to time.

The minister instructed officials to continue the search efforts until the missing fisherman is traced, the release said.

Earlier, seven fishermen from Uppada Subbampeta village in Kakinada district had gone missing after setting out for fishing on November 4. They were last sighted near Paradip Port in Odisha on November 18, while communication with them was lost on November 19.

Their mobile phones and the boat's transponder were also switched off, prompting the district administration to alert the Coast Guard and launch search operations.

The search was carried out in coordination with the ICG, Navy and Odisha authorities, with information also shared with naval authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The state government had sought assistance from the Centre to trace and rescue the fishermen, while search operations were extended to adjoining maritime areas. They were later traced safely aboard their boat, which was stranded off the Andhra Pradesh coast due to an engine failure.

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