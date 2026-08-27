Thiruvananthapuram, At the iconic Kanakakkunnu palace in the Keralam capital, Onam celebration is taking a new shape, bringing Kerala's traditional arts into the same space as digital games, startup ideas and interactive experiences. At Kanakakkunnu, Onam finds new rhythm

As the palace glows under festive lights and the beats of chendamelam fill the evening, visitors are drawn into a celebration that invites participation rather than quiet observation.

The setting brings together Kerala's cultural past and its contemporary spirit, turning the capital's landmark into a lively meeting place during the festival week.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, the celebrations continue until August 29 and will culminate on August 30 with a grand procession featuring more than 100 traditional and folk art forms.

P C Vishnunadh, Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Culture, said the government's aim is not merely to present culture as a performance, but to make it a living, shared experience for everyone.

"Through our Onam celebrations at Kanakakkunnu, we are making a conscious effort to place Keralam's rich artistic traditions and native artistes at the heart of the festivities. By creating opportunities for local artists and traditional craftspeople to showcase their skills, while also inviting visitors to participate and experience these traditions first-hand, we hope to offer an authentic Onam experience that connects people with Keralam's cultural heritage," he said in a release.

For the exhibition, Kanakakkunnu has been divided into five theme-based zones. Alongside traditional business and food zones, dedicated spaces have been created for art, culture and technology.

Right next to the entrance gate is a startup exhibition, titled "Future of Zone". Curated by the Kerala Startup Mission , it features emerging startups, with their representatives explaining their technologies to visitors.

The zone also features several digital games, both Onam-themed and otherwise. Visitors participate in these games and activities free of charge. One of the highlights is a digital 'Vallam Kali' experience.

This is for the first time that such an exhibition has been organised as part of the Onam Week celebrations.

The Art and Culture section has a striking entrance gate shaped like a Valkannadi, Keralam's traditional mirror.

The structure offers an attractive backdrop for selfies and reels and is decorated with Kasavu, festoons and floral arrangements.

Beyond the gateway is a miniature model of a traditional Kerala homestead, or Tharavadu.

Further inside this section, visitors can watch live demonstrations of traditional crafts, such as pottery-making.

Workshops on Tholpavakoothu, Kerala's traditional shadow puppetry, and Kathakali makeup are also conducted.

Documentaries are screened at a temporary mini-theatre set up on the Kanakakkunnu lawn every evening from 6 pm.

A maze game, designed to challenge both children and adults to find their way through without getting lost, is one of the attractions.

The business and food zones have been set up at Suryakanthi. The food zone features 15 stalls.

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