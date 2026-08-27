Last-minute Rakhi gifts for your little sister: From plush toys to cute dresses, here's how to treat her

Cute Rakhi gifts for your little sister (AI Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Did you forget to buy a Rakhi gift for your sister? We know that, amid your hectic, chaotic day, it's a little difficult to step out and buy a Rakhi gift. And if you have a pampered little sister, you know you practically cannot step in for the celebration without buying her a gift.

But fret not, as we have got you covered here. If your little sister has a soft spot for all things cute, colourful and playful, you don’t necessarily have to spend hours hunting for an elaborate present. From cuddly plush toys and adorable dresses to beauty goodies and personalised accessories, plenty of thoughtful gifts can make her Rakhi extra special.

Plush toys for a cuddly surprise You can rarely go wrong with a plush toy, especially if your sister loves everything soft and adorable. Pick a cute teddy bear, bunny, cat or a character-themed plushie based on her personality. For a more memorable touch, choose one in her favourite colour or pair it with a handwritten note.

A plush toy is more than just a cute gift; it can become a comforting companion that she keeps on her bed or study table long after Rakhi is over.