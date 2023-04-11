Umesh Pal murder: For 2nd time in two weeks, Atiq being brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail

Lucknow/Prayagraj Incarcerated mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is yet again being brought to Prayagraj from the Sabarmati prison in Ahmedabad (Gujarat). This is the second time within two weeks that Atiq is being brought to Sangam city to appear before the court in connection with a criminal case. This time, he is to appear in court in connection with the sensational killing of Umesh Pal and his two police gunners on February 24. A team of 35 police personnel has been deployed to escort him from Gujarat to Prayagraj. (File photo)

A team of 35 police personnel has been deployed to escort him from Gujarat to Prayagraj. During the course of his journey, the former MP will cross four states -- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will take over 24 hours for the team to cover a distance of 1,275 km. He is expected to reach Prayagraj by Wednesday noon.

Atiq is the prime accused in the murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was shot dead in full public view outside his house in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj by a gang of shooters. Two of Pal’s security gunners were also shot down by assailants. A senior police official said that Atiq and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf) will be produced before the MP/MLA court in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel.

Police have already procured a “B warrant” -- issued to direct the production of a person who is confined or detained in prison -- for Atiq and Ashraf from the court in Umesh Pal’s murder case. Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj from Bareilly jail. Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and Ashraf to question them, the police official further said.

The van in which Atiq is being brought from Gujarat has biometric locks for additional security. Policemen escorting the van have been equipped with body-worn cameras. Gujarat police will accompany the police fleet to the Madhya Pradesh border. The fleet will make a few necessary stops for convenience. Another police team will leave Bareilly jail with Ashraf and reach Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Investigation into the murder case has so far pointed towards their involvement in the conspiracy. They also played a role in arranging assailants, cash, and firearms for the daylight attack.

‘Conspiracy to kill me’: Atiq fears for life

Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed fears for his life as believes that he might be executed as part of a conspiracy. Talking to media persons while sitting inside prison van outside Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, Atiq said that he is being taken to Prayagraj for harassment.

“I could have attended the hearing in the Sabarmati jail through video conferencing. However, I am still being taken to Prayagraj. The motive is to harass me,” said Atiq. Notably, Prayagraj police conducted his medical examination before taking custody.

Atiq had made similar allegations when he was being brought to Prayagraj for hearing in Umesh Pal abduction case on March 26. Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori, who was following Atiq the last time, had also raised suspicion that her brother may be harmed on the way to Prayagraj. Ayesha Noori is also on the run now as she has been made an accused in the case for allegedly providing shelter to assailants involved in Umesh Pal’s murder.

Earlier in March, Atiq had moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family members have been framed in the Umesh Pal murder case and the Uttar Pradesh Police may kill him in a fake encounter. In line with his apprehension, a few local BJP leaders have said that they would not be surprised if Atiq’s car overturns on the way, just like the vehicle ferrying gangster Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead in an encounter.