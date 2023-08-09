Azamgarh School Tragedy: Principal & teacher granted bail by CJM court

Lucknow The court of chief judicial magistrate, Azamgarh, on Wednesday granted bail to the principal and the teacher of the Azamgarh-based school where a girl student jumped to death. The two were arrested after the girl student committed suicide. (Representative pic)

The two were arrested after the girl student committed suicide. Earlier, the court had rejected their bail. In protest, private schools in Uttar Pradesh remained closed on August 8.

On Wednesday, Unaided Private School Association (UPSA), the organisation of all private schools in Uttar Pradesh, expressed its gratitude to the judge and the court for granting bail to the principal and teacher of Azamgarh school. “We honour and place our faith in the judiciary,” said Anil Agarwal, president of UPSA.

Separately, private school association thanked the state government for setting up a committee that will lay down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to check Azamgarh-like incident in any school and to restrict police high handedness.

In the wake of the recent death of a girl student in an Azamgarh-based school, a seven-member panel has been set up to check incidents of harassment and suicides in school. The panel will be led by Mahendra Dev, the director of basic and secondary education.

Director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, has confirmed the report while adding that the panel has been asked to draft an SOP to deal with such cases. The panel will have three officers from the education department and four representatives of private schools. Significantly, the panel will come up with separate responsibilities for education department, school managements, and parents/guardians.