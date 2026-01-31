Bahraich Indo-Nepal Border: AI-driven surveillance tightens security at transit point

Security arrangements along the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district have been significantly strengthened with the deployment of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance systems to curb cross-border infiltration and prevent the movement of stolen vehicles. Commuters being checked through face recognition cameras at the Rupaideha border in Bahraich (HT Photo)

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology at the strategically important Rupaidiha checkpost, one of the busiest India-Nepal transit points connecting Bahraich with Nepalgunj in Nepal.

To manage heavy cross-border movement, 10 facial recognition cameras have been installed at Rupaidiha—five monitoring arrivals from Nepal to India and five tracking departures from India to Nepal. In addition, identity cards of all travellers are being thoroughly checked, with photographs of the documents taken to verify citizenship and authenticity.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of the 42nd Battalion of the SSB, said that checks and frisking have been intensified following intelligence inputs, and AI-enabled systems are now playing a crucial role in modernising border surveillance.

“The database of wanted criminals has been fed into the system. If a wanted criminal attempts to cross the border, the facial recognition system immediately identifies him and triggers an alert, enabling us to apprehend him before he crosses,” Udawat said.

He further explained that even if an individual attempts to evade detection by changing their appearance, high-resolution AI-enabled cameras are capable of recognising facial patterns and alerting security personnel in real time.

Highlighting the effectiveness of ANPR technology, the Commandant said that details of stolen and wanted vehicles have also been integrated into the system.

“If a stolen vehicle tries to cross the border, the system instantly detects it and necessary action is taken,” he added.

Udawat said that the objective is not only to strengthen security but also to facilitate smoother movement for genuine border residents.

“While checks are rigorous, the use of AI technology ensures faster clearance for regular travellers, saving time and improving efficiency,” he said.

The SSB confirmed that round-the-clock security operations are underway at the Rupaidiha trade and transit route, which has been placed on alert in view of recent intelligence inputs.

Ramesh Rawat, station house officer (SHO), Rupaideha, said that the data of wanted criminals and stolen vehicles is being provided to the SSB so that the movement of undesirable elements can be stopped and apprehended at the border in the future.