Balloons, coloured lights for easy identification of facilities at Magh Mela in Prayagraj

To make the Magh Mela more accessible and safer for devotees, Prayagraj Mela Authority has decided to introduce some new features for this edition of the annual religious fair set to start from January 14.

Recognising the need for seers and pilgrims in identifying important places in the vast mela area like police stations, toilets, lost and found center, the mela authorities have decided to provide special features to guide the people towards them.

These include specially coloured balloons on police stations that will help in easy identification from afar, thus making it easy for anyone to locate them.

These balloons have been so designed that the details of the place over which a given balloon would be floating in the air would be mentioned in large, bold letters.

A similar arrangement has been made for the identification of lost and found centers and toilets. While balloons would also be used to guide people to the lost and found centres, colored lights will be in place for quick identification of toilets.

“The details of the police stations and lost found centers will be written in the balloons flying over these places. With this, the devotees will be able to easily spot the direction and distance of lost and found centre or police station. The security of the goods was always an area of concern and the same would be reduced to a great extent by providing cloak rooms at the ghats,” said Magh Mela Adhikari Shesh Mani Pandey.

Keeping their clothes and belongings safe while taking holy dip is another area of concern for devotees and with this in mind the mela authorities decided to provide free cloak room facility at the ghats itself.