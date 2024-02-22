Barabati stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack to be redeveloped

The iconic Barabati stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city, which has hosted several ODIs, and Test matches will be demolished to make way for a bigger cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 60,000 people. Conceptual design for the redevelopment of the Barabati stadium into a world-class facility. (Special Secretary to CM | Official X account)

Sanjay Behera, secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) that manages the stadium said there was a need for an integrated project and increase in seating capacity for which the stadium will need to be demolished for a bigger one.

“Hence, renovation work is highly needed. According to plans, the stadium seating capacity will be increased to 60,000,” said Behera.

“The foundation stone for the development plan will be laid on February 27 and work will start soon”, he said.

Behera, however, said that certain heritage structures at the stadium will remain intact.

Earlier On Wednesday, 5T chairman VK Pandian visited Barabati stadium and held discussions with OCA president Pranab Prakash Das and other officials.

According to officials, the Barabati stadium area will be developed into a world-class sports campus with facilities for spectators as per international standards including parking, galleries, food courts and washrooms.

The campus will also have facilities for other sports disciplines.

The area adjacent to Barabati stadium will be developed for a retail mall along with a five-star hotel and office spaces.

The area in front of the stadium will be developed as a public plaza.

Built in 1952, it is one of the oldest sports venues in India.

Bhairab Mohanty, who was general secretary of Odisha Olympic Association proposed the idea of Barabati Raffle that ran for 18 years to raise funds for construction of the stadium.

The stadium is named after the historical site of Barabati fort which is located right next to it.

The stadium hosted its first international cricket match in 1982 between India and England which the former won.

It hosted its first cricket test match in 1987 between India vs Sri Lanka.

The venue has also hosted World Cup cricket matches in 1987 and 1996. India has played 11 ODIs here, winning seven and losing the rest.