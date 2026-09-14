Century-old tourist hub Topchanchi lies in a shambles

Topchanchi Lake, one of Dhanbad’s oldest and once most popular tourist attractions, is slowly losing its charm amid administrative apathy; its approach road, guest houses and visitor facilities lie in disrepair. Located around 37 km from the Dhanbad district headquarters, the picturesque lake is surrounded by lush greenery and hillocks and was once a favoured destination for tourists as well as filmmakers. Topchanchi Lake (HT PHOTO)

Developed during the British Raj in 1924, the lake was created by tapping 10 natural channels flowing through the nearby Parasnath group of hills to ensure drinking water supply to the Jharia coalfield region. The lake and the adjoining Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 8.75 sq kms, together formed a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from Jharkhand and neighbouring Bihar and West Bengal.

However, the tourist hub has witnessed a gradual decline in footfall due to the deteriorating condition of basic infrastructure. The approximately 1.5-km approach road connecting the lake with NH- 2 is in extremely poor condition, while seating arrangements and other facilities for visitors have also deteriorated. The area also lacks adequate hotels, lodges, restaurants and proper security arrangements, making it increasingly difficult for tourists to spend time at the destination.

The condition of the two existing guest houses has further compounded the problem. Vikash Kumar Mahto, Dhanbad Zilla Parishad member and member of Van Adhikar Samiti, said the administration needed to urgently intervene to restore the tourist destination.

“One of the two guest houses, Lake House, was constructed during the British era by Jharkhand Mineral Area Development Authority (JMADA) on the lakeside. It has four large rooms with attached toilets, bathrooms and dressing rooms, besides a large dining hall, kitchen and five common toilets. It was once a favourite destination for high-profile visitors and picnickers from across the country,” Mahto said.

“However, the Lake House has been lying in a bad shape because of poor upkeep. Its boundary wall has been damaged, there is no power backup and the air-conditioners are non-functional. As a result, no visitor has been using it for more than a decade,” he said.

The condition of the CI House, another guest house meant for the general public, is no better. “It has five rooms with attached toilets, but poor maintenance has left it in a dilapidated condition, with a leaking roof and broken doors and windows,” Mahto said.

He said he had written to Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan, seeking renovation of both guest houses and development of additional visitor infrastructure, including seating facilities. “People visiting Topchanchi during the tourist season face a lot of difficulties because of the lack of basic facilities,” he said.

Mahto also raised concern over the approach road. “The 1.5-km approach road connecting the lake area with the rest of the district through NH-2 is in extremely bad shape and inviting accidents,” he said.

Topchanchi’s scenic surroundings had earlier attracted several prominent film personalities. Dharmendra, Ashok Kumar, Uttam Kumar, Mazhar Khan, Girish Karnad and Suchitra Sen were among the actors associated with Hindi and Bengali films shot in the area, Mahto said. Film crews also stayed at the Lake House during shooting schedules, adding to the destination’s popularity.

The lake remains an important habitat for migratory and resident birds, including black cormorant, pink duck, black-winged stilt, common teal, gadwall, brown-headed gull, spoonbill, red-crested pochard and common cuckoo, further enhancing its tourism potential.

Mahto said he would raise the issue in the Zilla Parishad board meeting and press for comprehensive restoration of the lake and its infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Prem Kumar Tiwari, MD, JMADA, the custodian of the lake, said, “We are working on a plan to carry out renovation and beautification of the existing infrastructure. We will share the details once something concrete emerges.”