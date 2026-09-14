701 criminals face prohibitory action ahead of Ganesh Festival

The Pune city police’s Zone 2 has taken prohibitory action against 701 criminals ahead of the Ganesh festival as part of preventive measures to maintain law and order during the celebrations, said police on Sunday. According to the orders, these are on-record criminals involved in theft, riot, dacoity, assault, rape, attempt to murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, to maintain peace during the upcoming Ganesh Festival, Milind Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), has identified a total of 701 on-record criminals in the zone, and under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), prohibitory action was issued against them.

The highest number of actions were taken by Parvati police station, which initiated proceedings against 115 criminals. It was followed by Bibwewadi and Bharti Vidyapeeth police stations, with 104 actions by each police station. 101 actions were taken by each of the Sahakarnagar and Ambegaon police stations, 100 by the Swargate police station, and 76 by the Market Yard police station.

According to the orders, these are on-record criminals involved in theft, riot, dacoity, assault, rape, attempt to murder, and many other body offences.

“Considering the upcoming festival season, from 14 September to 26 September, these criminals are not allowed to live, participate in any kind of gatherings or processions, and are not allowed to create any kind of law and order issue in that respective area,” said Mohite.

Police said the preventive action was taken against individuals with criminal records to prevent them from engaging in unlawful activities and to ensure peaceful Ganesh festival celebrations.