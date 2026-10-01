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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, October 2 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 23:11:14 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#StepUp

What: Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav 2026

Gram it: On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), a cleanliness drive was organised at the Gandhi Selfie Point, near Rajghat crossing in the Capital. Here's how Gandhi Smriti's vice chairman, Vijay Goel was spotted cleaning the Gandhi's statue within the complex. Are you ready for some Gandhigiri, too? (Photo: Vishal Kapoor/ANI)
Gram it: On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), a cleanliness drive was organised at the Gandhi Selfie Point, near Rajghat crossing in the Capital. Here's how Gandhi Smriti's vice chairman, Vijay Goel was spotted cleaning the Gandhi's statue within the complex. Are you ready for some Gandhigiri, too? (Photo: Vishal Kapoor/ANI)

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road, near National Zoological Park and Pragati Maidan

When: October 2 to 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Unmask Theatre Plays 2026 | Park; Ilhaam; Chuhal; Waiting For Godot

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: October 2

Timing: 2.30pm, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm respectively

Entry: Park | Ilhaam | Chuhal | Waiting For Godot

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Masters in Making: Threads of Continuum (Curator: Anjchita B Nair)

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: October 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Hand Painted Sneaker

Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II

When: October 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manhar Seth Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 2

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo – Karwa Chauth Special

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: October 2 to 5

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 2, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 2, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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