4th edition of UP trade show to kick off in Greater Noida on Sept 25

NOIDA: With the fourth edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2026) set to return to Greater Noida’s India Expo Centre & Mart from September 25 to 29, a meeting was organised on Sunday to review arrangements, officials said. The meeting also aimed to address key requirements for ensuring a seamless experience for visitors and exhibitors, officials said. (HT Archive)

All government bodies including the Greater Noida authority and traffic police are taking detailed and effective measures to manage an anticipated footfall of around half a million visitors during the five-day event, officials said.

The meeting also aimed to address key requirements for ensuring a seamless experience for visitors and exhibitors, officials said.

“As the UPITS 2026 is likely to welcome around five lakh (half a million) visitors from its Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segments, we are taking required steps for a successful event. This time, besides One District, One Product (ODOP), another initiative of Uttar Pradesh Government, One District, One Cuisine (ODOC) will get huge traction,” said Manglesh Dubey, additional district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar district, in a statement, adding that Gautam Budh Nagar will highlight cake, pastry and bakery products under the ODOC scheme this time.

The meeting also discussed coordination between the district administration and traffic police, focusing on operational preparedness to manage traffic and visitors’ movement during the show, officials said.

Discussions focused on strengthening coordination among stakeholders and ensuring that the large influx of visitors expected during the trade show, is managed efficiently, said officials.

Organisers said that this event is getting bigger with time. This time the event will have participants from Russia, Austria, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam among others.

Sudeep Sarcar, ED (Corporate) & CEO, India Exposition Mart, said, “In addition to the local visitors, international footprint of trade show is also expanding significantly. Foreign buyer registrations have already been received from several countries. The participation of international buyers further strengthens UPITS’ position as an important platform for connecting Uttar Pradesh’s products and enterprises with international markets.”

The government has also launched a mobile app - UPITS 2026 app - which can be used by buyers and exhibitors to identify relevant business opportunities and schedule B2B meetings in advance, enabling more productive business interactions during the show, said officials.

Representatives of local residents, industry and trade associations also participated in the meeting, said officials.

Participants at the meeting also discussed measures to make commuting more convenient for residents and visitors and ensure that increased movement around India Expo Centre & Mart is handled smoothly, said officials, adding that an elaborate parking arrangement will be made in NASA ground in Knowledge Park for the event.

Last year, the trade show recorded a total footfall of 507,000 visitors, they added.