Chhattisgarh cabinet decides to not open new liquor shops in state

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the new excise policy for the financial year 2024-25 and decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the state. The cabinet meeting was led by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mantralya in Nawa Raipur area. (Representative file photo)

The cabinet meeting was led by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mantralya in Nawa Raipur area.

Talking to media persons, Sai said, “The cabinet has approved the excise policy for the upcoming financial year, and we have unanimously decided to refrain from opening any new shops in the state”.

Sai added that the cabinet also approved the draft of the governor’s address for the budget session of the sixth state legislative assembly.

The state assembly will convene for the budget session on February 5.

The cabinet also approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2024, which will be tabled to address the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh Civil Court (Amendment) Bill-2024 draft has also received the cabinet’s nod.

The amendment entails a shift in nomenclature, with ‘District Judge’ transitioning to ‘Chief District Judge’ and ‘Additional District Judge’ to ‘District Judge.’

“It also introduces replacements such as ‘Civil Judge First Class’ becoming ‘Civil Judge Senior Category,’ ‘Civil Judge Second Class’ will be known as ‘Civil Judge Junior Category,’ and ‘District Court’ to be named as ‘Chief District Court’,” CM Sai said.