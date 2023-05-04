‘We may consider banning Bajrang Dal, if needed’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday claimed that appropriate action will be taken against the Bajrang Dal and “if needed” they state dispensation may consider banning the organisation in the state. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI Photo)

His comments have come against the backdrop of the Karnataka Congress announcing in its manifesto earlier this week that they will ban organisaitons such as the Bajrang Dal if the party comes to power in this month’s assembly elections.

Baghel, however, said that decisions taken in Karnataka may not apply in Chhattisgarh as situations in both states are different.

“Bajrangis caused some disturbances here (in Chhattisgarh), but we corrected those... It is not necessary that the decisions of Karnataka Congress apply in Chhattisgarh also. If required, we will think about it... Our leaders and party office bearers have taken decisions based on the problems (existing in Karnataka),” the CM said.

Bajrang Dal activists in the state came down heavily on the Baghel-led Congress government over his statements.

Reacting to the CM’s remarks, senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal said, “First, they asked for proof for Ram Janmabhoomi, then for Ram Setu and now they are questioning the Bajrang Dal. The people of Chhattisgarh will not tolerate this and will vote against the Congress in the upcoming elections.”

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per the law including imposing a ban on such organisations,” the Karnataka Congress said in its election manifesto.

