Civil defence volunteers, civilians clash after car crash, cases filed

New Delhi: Three civil defence volunteers and a civilian were injured, one of them seriously, after a fight ensued between 15 volunteers and a group of motorists and passersby, allegedly over issuing challan for not wearing masks, near the IIT gate in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Monday afternoon, police said.

Both the groups included women and some of them alleged that they were molested and sexually harassed by the assaulters. Some women civil defence volunteers alleged that apart from indecent behaviour and hurling abusive words, few of the attackers surrounded them and tore their uniforms.

Some videos of the clash were circulated on social media, prompting the police to register a cross-first information report (FIR) against the civil defence volunteers and the other party, a few of whom have been identified.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when a group of 15 civil defence volunteers were assisting government officials in prosecuting motorists for not wearing masks at a traffic signal near the IIT gate.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the traffic signal was green when the volunteers stopped a car to prosecute its occupants for mask violation. The sudden braking caused two cars behind the vehicle to crash into each other.

The DCP said the one of the drivers, a 21-year-old college student, was returning home with his aunt and her daughter after visiting a dental clinic in Yusuf Sarai. “He has alleged that one of the volunteers forcibly took out his car’s keys and misbehaved with him. An argument broke out between them and the volunteer attacked him with his belt,” said DCP Thakur, quoting the driver’s complaint.

Seeing the driver allegedly being assaulted by the civil defence volunteers, some passersby stopped and joined him in beating up the volunteers. Videos of the purported incident show the volunteers allegedly being chased, kicked, punched and attacked with a helmet as well. While three volunteers received injuries, one of them seriously, in the clash, a civilian was also injured, police said.

“All of them were admitted to AIIMS where the seriously injured volunteer is still undergoing treatment. We have registered two separate cases against each group and investigation is underway,” said DCP Thakur.

Police have filed both cases under IPC section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

In the case against the volunteers, charges of sexual harassment and molestation have also been added based on the complaint, police officers privy to the development said.

Since civil defence comes under the Delhi government’s revenue department, the department has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We have asked the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report,” said Sanjeev Khirwar, divisional commissioner.