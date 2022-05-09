Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj
Children of city’s slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap.
Under the guidance of a teacher, they have developed cooler, table fan, solar lights, vacuum cleaner and a cow dung gas plant too.
Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University (AU), who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years.
Vivek said he decided to teach these children to help them become self-reliant.
“I started teaching these children under the old Yamuna bridge seven years back and today those who have been trained are now training other slum children,” he said.
Two of his students, Priti and Roshni, are now studying at AU, he added.
Under his guidance, about 14 children in the 12 to 15 years age group, who were studying science and mathematics from Vivek started collecting scrap and Vivek guided them how to create gadgets out of them.
“I used an old canister to develop a cooler and used plastic bottles for making the fan. A small motor is used for watering the cooler,” shared Sahil, who lives in the slums. Sahil’s creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions.
Another talented child Vidya has developed a cutter that chops several chilies instantly while
Sagar used plastic bottles for making a table fan while Shalini made a vacuum cleaner. Not to be left behind, Vishal developed a cow dung gas plant while Sumit has developed a solar light. Another talented child, Komal has developed a periscope while her friend Muskan has developed a model to understand “atmospheric change.”
Vivek said practical education is essential for children. “These children who study in classes 6 to 8, collected scrap and developed gadgets as per their interest. They have good knowledge about their functioning. Such training along with theoretical education will help these children build a better future for them,” he added.
-
Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1. On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters.
-
Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
-
Patna HC strength set to rise as SC collegium suggests 7 names to Centre
The Patna high court is set to get seven new judges to further improve its working strength and the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names to the Centre, said an official familiar with the matter. In its meeting on May 4, the SC collegium had recommended the names of Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
-
AAI’s CSI report: Prayagraj bags 18th position in domestic airports rankings
Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli has bagged 18th place among all the airports in the country which handle domestic flights in the latest Airport Authority of India report. In the last report, published once every six months, this airport was ranked 46th, informed AAI officials. AAI releases a customer satisfaction index report every six months. Based on the feedback taken from July to December 2021, Prayagraj airport jumped from 46th to 18th rank.
-
'Namastey NFT': Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit
Bengaluru to host India's mega metaverse summit, 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022,' from 14 to 15th May 2022 at BangaloreInternational Exhibition Centre. It is reported that, at the event, developer participation will be represented by 'Decentology'(the Title and Diamond sponsor). TryCrypto and NftyDreams have sponsored the entire summit. A Hackathon also will be held as part of the event, in which developers can compete for prizes.
