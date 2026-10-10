DPCC flags dust control gaps, warns infra projects of strict action

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued show-cause notices to agencies executing government and private infrastructure projects after inspections found deficiencies in dust-control measures, the Delhi government said on Friday, warning of construction halts, power disconnections, and environmental compensation for violations. The inspections found deficiencies at sites linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-related projects and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), according to a statement from the chief minister’s office. (HT Archive)

The inspections found deficiencies at sites linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-related projects and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

The sites inspected included sewer-laying work in Patparganj Industrial Area; a 17.2-km NHAI corridor from Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Kalan, including areas around Mundka Metro station and the Mundka Industrial Area; and project sites in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, and Krishi Bhawan at Central Secretariat metro station.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all agencies, including government departments and private contractors, must comply with pollution control norms, adding that no project would be exempt from action because of its government status.

The inspections come ahead of winter, when pollution levels in the Capital significantly rise due to geographical and localised factors.

Delhi’s AQI stood at 177 at 6.30 pm on Friday, placing it in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The government said it was stepping up preventive measures under its Winter Pollution Action Plan to tackle dust, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and waste burning.

Construction agencies have been directed to cover building materials and debris, sprinkle water, install anti-smog guns where required, and erect barriers to prevent dust from spreading.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government has strengthened technology-based monitoring through its Integrated Command and Control Centre, the statement said.

The CMO added that projects complying with prescribed norms would be allowed to continue without hindrance, while violations would invite action under applicable rules.