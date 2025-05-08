Drone found near India-Bangladesh border in Assam: Police

A drone was recovered near the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday evening in Assam’s Sribhumi district, police said. Police confirmed that the drone was made in China, but no memory card was installed in it. (HT photo sourced)

Officials said that the drone was spotted on the roof of a residence at Bipin Paul Road of the Chorakuri area in the district on Wednesday.

“According to our initial investigation, it looks like this drone has come from the other side of the border,” the superintendent of police (SP), Sribhumi, Partha Pratim Das told HT on Thursday.

He confirmed that the drone was made in China, but no memory card was installed in it.

“We are examining it and also investigating the matter further,” he added.

The drone was found at a time when security agencies were conducting a civil defence mock drill in different parts of Assam.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials, however, denied the possibility of the drone being sent from Bangladesh’s side.

A senior officer on Thursday told HT that the drone was found at a distance of 400 meters from the border fence and the flying capacity of it is much lower.

“This drone can fly up to 100 feet, and it was recovered from 400 meters from the fence on the Indian side. So, it is impossible that someone from the other side of the border would send it,” he said.

“This is a toy-type J-2 level drone which is available in the markets for just ₹2000. Since they are less powerful and less than 250 gram in weight, no permission is required to fly them. Someone might have bought it for fun,” he added.