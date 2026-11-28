: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, directing officials to ensure error-free electoral rolls, trained polling personnel and foolproof security arrangements. Garg directed officials to complete all preparations within stipulated timelines, aiming for elections with zero violence, zero inducement and zero errors. (For representation only) more

At a review meeting in Gorakhpur on Friday, senior deputy election commissioner Manish Garg and chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa reviewed election preparedness with administrative and police officials from the Azamgarh and Vindhyachal divisions.

Garg stressed proper training of electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant EROs, booth-level officers (BLOs) and supervisors. He directed district election officers and divisional commissioners to personally monitor voter registration applications and their verification. He also warned against political affiliations or partisan activities by personnel deployed for election duties, calling for strict action in such cases.

Rinwa said webcasting would be provided at all polling stations, with trained personnel deployed to monitor the process.

He said EVM demonstration centres had been operational in all districts since November 20, following completion of the verification process. Mobile awareness vans would also visit villages and neighbourhoods to familiarise voters with EVMs and VVPAT verification.

The meeting also reviewed polling station facilities, EVM and VVPAT availability, security deployment, vulnerable polling stations, election expenditure monitoring and social media vigilance.

Garg directed officials to complete all preparations within stipulated timelines, aiming for elections with zero violence, zero inducement and zero errors.