Fuel prices rise: Petrol at ₹93.8/l in Mumbai, diesel for ₹84.36
Fuel prices in the city soared to an all-time high on Tuesday, with one litre of petrol being sold at ₹93.83 and diesel is priced at ₹84.36 in the city.
The increase in fuel prices has been witnessed after two days. On February 7, the price of one litre of petrol was ₹93.49 and one litre of diesel was ₹83.99.
Transporters across the country will meet on February 13 to decide on the action to be taken after the constant increase in fuel prices.
“In view of the rising diesel prices, the emergent meeting of Governing Council is being convened on Saturday, where a strong decision might be taken and decide on the course of action.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.
