How to survive a 14-hour flight without feeling drained: Tips to sleep, stay hydrated, and keep moving
Flying long-haul for 14 hours? These simple things can help you stay comfortable from take-off to landing.
A long-haul flight doesn’t have to leave you feeling like you need another holiday to recover from it. Spending 14 hours in the air can take a toll on your sleep, hydration, energy levels and comfort, but a few smart choices before and during the flight can help. Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, shared tips on how to make the journey more manageable.
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Choose your seat strategically
For long-haul flights, seats make a huge difference. An aisle seat makes it easier to stand, stretch, and walk during the flight, while a window seat may offer more uninterrupted sleep.
Start adapting to the destination’s time zone
Bernard Corraya highlighted that adjusting sleep and meal timings before departure can help reduce jet lag. Once onboard, set your watch to the destination’s local time.
Stay hydrated
Long-haul flights can leave your body dehydrated. Bernard advises drinking water regularly, as aircraft cabins have low humidity. Limit excessive alcohol and caffeine because both can interfere with sleep and worsen dehydration.
Move regularly
Walk around the cabin when permitted and perform simple ankle and leg exercises while seated. “The CDC recommends moving the legs frequently and walking every two to three hours during long-distance travel to help reduce the risk of blood clots,” highlighted Bernard.
Wear comfortable clothing
Bernard suggested choosing loose, breathable layers and comfortable footwear to manage changing cabin temperatures and possible swelling. It will also help you move easily and keep you relaxed.
Plan sleep around arrival time
Use an eye mask, earplugs, or noise-cancelling headphones, but avoid forcing sleep if it will make adjusting to the destination harder.
Eat light
Heavy meals can make passengers feel uncomfortable and affect rest. Smaller, lighter meals are generally easier during long flights.
Carry essential items onboard
Medicines, travel documents, chargers, toiletries, a change of clothes, and valuables should remain in cabin baggage.
Prepare entertainment offline
Download films, music, podcasts, books, and other content in advance in case the aircraft’s Wi-Fi or entertainment system is unavailable.
Consider individual health needs
According to Bernard, travellers with previous blood clots, recent surgery, pregnancy, cancer, or other medical risk factors should consult a healthcare professional before a long-haul journey.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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