Haryana to develop Morni as tourism hub

To develop Morni as a tourism destination at par with Shimla, several activities like paragliding and off-road trekking are being organised for a week.

On Sunday, Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta flagged off a cycle rally from parade ground in Sector 5 to Morni. The event was organised by the Shivalik Development Board.

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal along with other senior leaders and members of the Shivalik Development Board were also present.

Gupta said that Morni will be developed as a tourist hub. Paragliding, off-road trekking and other adventurous activities will be increased at the hill station and it will be transformed into a tourists’ spot in the country.

“To make Morni a tourist spot at par with Shimla, various events like camping, off-road car rally, cycle race, mountain biking treks, road trekking, visit to herbal vatika will be organised this week,” he added.

Apart from this, with the help of the Border Security Force, paragliding will be available for visitors; the drop off point will be in Pinjore.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said: “Morni hills attract many tourists from the adjoining region. Even during Covid-19, the footfall did not decline.”