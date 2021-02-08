Haryana to develop Morni as tourism hub
To develop Morni as a tourism destination at par with Shimla, several activities like paragliding and off-road trekking are being organised for a week.
On Sunday, Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta flagged off a cycle rally from parade ground in Sector 5 to Morni. The event was organised by the Shivalik Development Board.
Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal along with other senior leaders and members of the Shivalik Development Board were also present.
Gupta said that Morni will be developed as a tourist hub. Paragliding, off-road trekking and other adventurous activities will be increased at the hill station and it will be transformed into a tourists’ spot in the country.
“To make Morni a tourist spot at par with Shimla, various events like camping, off-road car rally, cycle race, mountain biking treks, road trekking, visit to herbal vatika will be organised this week,” he added.
Apart from this, with the help of the Border Security Force, paragliding will be available for visitors; the drop off point will be in Pinjore.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said: “Morni hills attract many tourists from the adjoining region. Even during Covid-19, the footfall did not decline.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana to develop Morni as tourism hub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIL seeks state nod for med institute in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali candidate for Nayagaon MC polls booked for attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane couple suffers severe burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 slum clusters gutted after blaze in Sanjay Colony, none hurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No net, no problem: How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Delhi Police issue notices to 9 from UP’s Baghpat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protester at Tikri border dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox