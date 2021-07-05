Busted heroin unit was rented for foreign patients

The farmhouse in south Delhi’s Sainik Farms, where a heroin-manufacturing unit was busted on Sunday in a raid by the Punjab Police, was taken on rent a fortnight ago to keep patients from Afghanistan visiting Delhi for treatment, local police officers and people living in the neighbourhood said on Monday.

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have booked Pravesh Kumar alias Bobby, the owner of the farmhouse, for not informing the local police about keeping foreigners as tenants, and not getting their credentials verified by the local police. A case under Indian Penal Code’s section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against Pravesh at the Neb Sarai police station.

The station house officer (SHO) of Neb Sarai police station and four other police personnel were also sent to district’s lines and a departmental enquiry was initiated against them since the farmhouse is in their jurisdiction, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Four Afghans, who were living in the farmhouse, were arrested by the Punjab Police for allegedly running the heroin-manufacturing unit late Sunday evening. The Punjab Police director general Dinkar Gupta announced the raid in a tweet on Sunday evening. “Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested,” tweeted DGP Gupta.

Gupta on Monday said the accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari of Nangarhar in Afghanistan; Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan from Kunduz province of Afghanistan. The police have also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment used to manufacture the drug, from the Neb Sarai unit. The arrests and seizure came on the basis of leads from Hoshiarpur police’s investigation into a drugs case, Gupta said.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district, said Punjab Police officers.

“Until the police raid on Sunday, we did not know that four Afghans were living in the farmhouse. All we knew was that some foreigners shifted there around a fortnight ago. We saw one or two of them coming in or going out in auto during this period. They never interacted with anyone in our neighbourhood,” said Vinod Singh, owner of an adjacent farmhouse.

According to Singh, the farmhouse where the heroin-manufacturing unit was busted, belongs to his brother, Pravesh Kumar alias Bobby. Pravesh lived there with his family till last year, Singh said.

Pravesh shifted to their other home in Dwarka and the farmhouse was rented out to the Afghans through a local property dealer, Ganesh Kumar. The property dealer was questioned by the Punjab Police.

When contacted Pravesh said, “The tenant who finalised the deal told us that they were Indians and also produced his Aadhaar card to confirm his identity. We prepared a rent agreement and also applied online for tenant verification. As far as the illegal activities are concerned, I wasn’t aware of it. I will co-operate with the police in their investigation and provide them all assistance.”

The farmhouse is located in the Forest Lane in Sainik Farms, and spread over nearly 1,000 square yards. It is built on one portion of an acre-long property (plot number-227) that belonged to the family of Singh and Pravesh. The property was subsequently divided into five plots, three of which are now owned by Singh, Pravesh and their relative. A serving Delhi Police inspector lives with his family in another property adjacent to the farmhouse where the raid was conducted.

“We have learnt that the property was taken on rent on the pretext of keeping some ailing Afghans after their treatment in a Delhi hospital. However, except the four arrested foreigners we had never seen anyone else visiting the farmhouse. The four never looked like patients to me,” said Manish, Singh’s son.

The main entrance of the farmhouse has a big black iron gate with an electronic call bell and a CCTV camera. Three locks were hanging on the gate on Monday when HT visited the spot. The two wooden doors of the three-bedroom house inside was also locked. Tyre marks of some cars were visible on the granite-floor behind the gate. A white plastic bag containing a half-filled cold drink bottle and some snacks was hanging on the main gate.

Nobody in the neighbourhood had any idea what was happening in the farmhouse until the local police and some mediapersons reached there and told them about the heroin-manufacturing unit, said the woman, who asked not to be named.