Illegal fourth floors built on residential plots may face demolition: DTCP

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued directions that the fourth floor of houses built on residential plots in violation of rules and without proper sanction of building plans from the department will face demolition, cancellation of occupation certificates (OC) and action will also be taken against the architects, who have facilitated such illegal constructions, officials aware of the matter said. Residential buildings at Gurugram Sector-12 where additional floors have been built illegally i violation of DTCP norms. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The department has also clarified that occupation certificates of those residential properties, where a fourth floor was built but requisite formalities were not completed before February 23, 2023 will remain suspended till further directions from the state government on the fourth-floor policy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The department of town and country planning on February 23, 2023 had put on hold permissions under (S plus 4) stilt plus fourth floor policy on residential plots and formed an expert committee to study the problems and issues arising due to construction of four floors on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The report by the expert committee was submitted to the state government on June 29 last year but it is still under consideration of the government, and the ban on fourth floors remains in place.

A letter written by Hitesh Sharma, senior town planner, DTCP, Haryana on May 3, said, “The issue with respect to above cases where building plans for S+4 were approved but on account of certain deficiencies there has been an issue in grant of occupation certificate has been under deliberation at the level of the state government and a final decision has been kept pending till a decision is taken on the recommendations of the expert committee on S+4 constructions.”

The ban on construction of fourth floors was imposed by the state government after several RWAs raised questions on the policy, saying that heavy pressure was put on the infrastructure of the colonies due to additional construction of residential units. After the matter reached the Punjab and Haryana High court, the state government formed a committee to look into the matter but final direction on the recommendations of the committee is still under the consideration of the Haryana government.

Rajesh Kaushik, district town planner, Gurugram said that they had sought clarification from headquarters on the issue of properties where a fourth floor had been constructed by plot owners after taking permission but formalities were completed after February 23, 2023. “The directions from headquarters are clear that occupation certificates of such properties will be put on hold till directions from the state government are issued. Also, action will be taken in case of residential plots where a fourth floor was constructed in violation of rules and without any sanction of building plans. We will issue restoration notices and demolish the structures according to the direction of the headquarters,” he said.

The department will also take action against the architects and initiate the process of blacklisting them if they are found violating rules, he said. “If architects are found facilitating illegal construction of fourth floors, then action will be taken against them,” Kaushik said.

The senior town planner, from Chandigarh, who has issued the clarifications has also directed the district town planner Gurugram to submit a report in this matter within the next 10 days. “We are examining the matter and will submit the report,” said Kaushik.