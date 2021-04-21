In meeting with L-G, BJP says migrant workers need urgent attention

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, in a meeting with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) on Tuesday, flagged the problem of migrant workers in the Capital, and stressed that there was an urgent need to set up temporary shelters and ration camps to prevent them from leaving in city en masse, as they had when the national lockdown was announced in March last year. The party also accused the Delhi government of “not involving” the opposition in the fight against Covid-19.

Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

In a video conference meeting with the L-G, BJP leaders said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government should allow the three municipal corporations, that are governed by the BJP, to set up dedicated Covid-19 sections in their hospitals as well as open up quarantine centres in community halls and schools.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “The three municipal corporations have significant staff strength and infrastructure, which can be used to ramp up facilities for Covid-19 patients. But the Kejriwal government is not ready to involve the opposition.”

He added, “The municipal corporations played a prominent role in helping people during the Covid Covid lockdown last year. But the Delhi government is not involving them this year. The corporations’ request to allow them to form Covid sections in their hospitals is not being approved. They are also not being allowed to set up quarantine centres.”

Gupta said, “Past experience tells us that if these migrant workers leave the city, it will take months to reorganise the economy. It is important that ration and temporary camps be provided for them.”

The meeting was attended by BJP members of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi), Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), Parvesh Verma (West Delhi), Gautam Gambhir (East Delhi) and Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), as well BJP MLAs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijender Gupta.

Referring to the present Covid-19 situation in the city, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “We have demanded that the government ensure medical counselling for patients in home isolation and a centralised facility to provide them medicines at home.”

The L-G’s office did not respond to requests for comment.