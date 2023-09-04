NIA court convicts two for killing retd school principal; sentencing on Sept 11

LUCKNOW The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Lucknow on Monday convicted two Kanpur residents -- Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Faisal Khan -- for the murder of a retired school principal. The court also found them guilty of promoting the agenda of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a terrorist organisation. The court is set to announce the sentences for both individuals on September 11. (HT Photo)

The court is set to announce the sentences for both individuals on September 11. To recall, Ram Babu Shukla, a retired principal of Swami Atmaprakash Brahmchari Junior High School in Kanpur, was killed on October 24, 2016, while he was riding his bicycle home. He was brutally attacked by the convicted individuals near the village of Pyondi in Kanpur.

The NIA Special Court has found both defendants guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 302 (murder). The NIA had filed charges against the two accused on July 12, 2018.

During the investigation, it was revealed that both defendants had been radicalised by the ideology of ISIS and had embarked on a mission to eliminate individuals they considered non-believers, according to the NIA.

Earlier, on March 7, 2017, the third accused in the case, Mohammad Saifulla, was neutralised in a confrontation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA’s investigations have exposed the defendants as operating under the influence of ISIS. They had conspired to carry out terrorist activities within India. In their pursuit of promoting the ISIS ideology and agenda, they committed the heinous act of killing the ex-principal, as stated by the NIA.

