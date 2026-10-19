Kashi prepares for Oct 22 air show: Vns walls to depict scenes of Ganga Ghats from airport to Namo Ghat

Walls, key routes, buildings, flyovers, underpasses, and walls stretching from Babatpur Airport to Namo Ghat are being painted with depictions of the Ganga’s waves and the city’s iconic ghats, to showcase the essence of ‘Subah-e-Banaras’ (the vibrant mornings of Banaras). The proposed look a Varanasi street will get for the upcoming air show in the city (HT Photo)

Streetlights, trees, and bridges are also being illuminated to offer visitors arriving for the air show a glimpse of Kashi’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Vice-chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority, Purna Borah stated that Kashi is defined by its rich heritage, traditions, and cultural diversity—elements that are central to the city’s ongoing beautification.

Furthermore, the routes will showcase depictions of the Ganga Aarti and various aspects of Kashi’s rich art and culture. Flags featuring the Damru, Trishul, and Om will be hoisted on the Namo Ghat road dividers, he added.

Borah stated that shops and buildings along the stretch from Chaukaghat to Namo Ghat are being painted in a uniform colour for visual consistency.

The decoration will also incorporate elements inspired by the life of Lord Buddha, as well as themes representing Kashi’s rich traditions of music, song, and dance, said Borah

Babatpur Airport -Namo Ghat route to be illuminated

Work is underway to install motif-based lighting and strip lights on utility poles along the stretch from Babatpur Airport to Atulanand. Furthermore, the dividers between Babatpur and the Babatpur flyover are being painted.

PA system for crowd mgmt; signage installed at ghats

All major ghats will be equipped with a public address (PA) system, said Varanasi Nagar Nigam officials.

Signage has been installed from Namo Ghat to Samne Ghat to help tourists to the historic air show—to be held at Namo Ghat on October 22, 24, and 25.

The VNN is working to make arrangements to ensure the convenience, safety, and effective crowd management for the hundreds of thousands of citizens, tourists, and VVIP guests expected to attend, said municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, who is personally visiting the sites to review all preparations.

The signage will display the names of the ghats and use arrows to indicate the paths, allowing visitors from other districts to reach their destinations with ease, he added.

To maintain cleanliness at the venue and its surrounding areas, mobile and portable toilets are being set up, along with an adequate number of dustbins. Furthermore, medical services will be on standby to address any emergencies.

Measures to Prevent Bird-Hits: Ban on Meat Sales

To ensure the safety of aircraft during the air show, the animal welfare officer has been instructed to monitor and manage bird activity.

Given the risk of ‘bird-hits,’ an order has been issued to completely close all meat-cutting and retail shops within a 20–30 kilometer radius of Namo Ghat from October 19 to October 26. Additionally, a strict ban has been imposed on the presence of stray animals throughout the city and in the vicinity of the ghats.