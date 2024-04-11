Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Assam on April 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Nagaon in Assam on April 20 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, state party leader aware of the development said. The polls in the state will take place in three phases, with voting dates scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7. (PTI photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also join election rallies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader said.

A senior Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi already visited Jorhat and surrounding areas during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, so he has decided to skip campaigning in those areas.

“Instead of Rahul, Priyanka is likely to campaign in Assam before the first phase of general elections. However, the programme has not been finalised yet,” the leader said.

Several BJP leaders criticised the announcement of Rahul’s visit.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday said that not more than 10,000-15,000 people will attend Rahul Gandhi’s rallies and it will be a super flop event.

On April 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a few rallies in Assam and Tripura, the Assam BJP said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending a rally in Silchar on April 17.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that Banerjee will be campaigning in Silchar to gather support for the party’s candidate Radheshyam Biswas on April 17.

“We are preparing for the rally because Mamata Banerjee’s presence will attract a huge crowd,” she said.

Sushmita on Tuesday said that Assam Government considers Barak Valley as a colony and TMC is highlighting this in their campaign.