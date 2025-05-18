MCG chief reviews progress of new civic headquarters

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya inspected the ongoing construction of the corporation’s new state-of-the-art office building at Vyapar Sadan, located along Mehrauli Road, earlier this week. MCG officials at the site of the new civic headquarters in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The commissioner assessed the project’s progress and held a detailed discussion with officials and representatives from the architectural firms executing the project, officials said.

During the inspection, officials informed Dahiya that the upcoming headquarters will consist of three interconnected blocks with a total of 10 floors and three basement levels. The facility is designed to incorporate modern civic amenities and aims to enhance administrative efficiency and public convenience.

According to the site plan, the basement parking will accommodate over 400 cars and nearly 250 two-wheelers—spread across the three basement levels. The first basement will offer parking for 110 cars and 64 two-wheelers; the second for 137 cars and 117 two-wheelers; and the third for 164 cars and 69 two-wheelers.

The ground floor will house a citizen facilitation centre, exhibition area, dining space, public amenities, an ATM, a dispensary, a waiting lounge, and a VIP suite. The first floor will feature the mayor’s office, a councillor lounge, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor’s offices, council and conference halls, and various waiting areas.

The second floor will include offices for additional and joint commissioners, alongside dedicated meeting rooms and workspaces. The MCG commissioner’s office is planned on the 10th floor. One of the highlights of the building is a grand 700-seater auditorium, intended for major civic events and public gatherings.

“This building will redefine civic infrastructure in Gurugram. It is not just an administrative centre, but a hub for transparent and citizen-friendly governance,” Dahiya said.