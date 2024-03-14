MCG identifies over 500 properties, to seal those of tax defaulters

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday said that it will seize properties of those who fail to clear property tax and advertisement fees until March 31, an official aware of the development said. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday said that it will seize properties of those who fail to clear property tax and advertisement fees until March 31. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Taking a firm stand against tax defaulters, the MCG has been regularly carrying out sealing drives and has identified over 500 properties that will be sealed if property taxes not paid on time.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar, said that he had directed the team to expedite the recovery process. The aim is to reclaim revenue owed to the city including property tax and advertisement fees.

“A special campaign has been launched, with a deadline of March 31. The aim is to reclaim revenue, including property tax and advertisement fees. We have managed to recover a staggering ₹233 crore from property tax alone in the current fiscal. An additional ₹54 crore has been collected from advertisement revenue, adding weight to the municipality’s efforts to bolster its finances,” he said.

Bangar said that the encroachments on municipal land will be swiftly cleared, and fines will be levied on those found violating the law. “We have issued a stern warning to pay fines for unauthorized advertisements or face the consequences of property attachment. We have already started anti-encroachment drives across the city. Also, we have launched effective campaigns against unauthorized constructions. The aim is to reclaim municipal land from illegal occupants and secure it through proper documentation, preventing any future encroachments,” he said.

Officials who are involved in illegal advertisements will be penalised and their properties too will be sealed, MCG officials said.

Bangar said the MCG’s aim was to transform Gurugram’s urban landscape. “We have directed the identification of land for the establishment of an art and cultural centre by the Municipal Corporation, HSIIDC, and HVPNL. Further, earmarking of a site for an e-library has also been planned,” he said.

Officials said since 2017, nearly 850 buildings have been sealed in the city so far, and owners have been let go after warnings. Though most tax defaulters cleared their dues and reclaimed their properties, the remaining who did not do so face the prospect of their properties being auctioned from June this year under Section 130 (manner of recovering tax or fee) of the Haryana Municipal Act, 1994, the officials added.