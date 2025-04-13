MCG launches cleanliness drive in Gurugram city

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday launched a special cleanliness drive across key locations in the city. The initiative, flagged off by MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg from Iffco Chowk, is aimed at transforming major intersections and arterial roads by ensuring they remain clean, removing encroachments and planting saplings to promote a healthier environment, officials said. The initiative, flagged off by MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg from Iffco Chowk, is aimed at transforming major intersections and arterial roads by ensuring they remain clean. (HT PHOTO)

The drive, launched ahead of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, saw the participation of senior MCG officials, employees and prominent citizens of Gurugram, all of whom came together in a collective effort to promote cleanliness and responsible civic behaviour.

Starting from Iffco Chowk, the campaign covered other prominent locations like Millennium City Centre metro station and Rajiv Chowk, where Garg, along with additional commissioner Mahavir Prasad and other officials led the initiative by planting saplings.

He said that the campaign is inspired by Dr Ambedkar’s vision of an inclusive and clean society. He urged residents to take ownership of their surroundings and actively participate in keeping the city clean and encroachment-free.

“Every citizen must treat public spaces like their own homes. Just as we maintain cleanliness in our homes and workplaces, it is equally important to ensure cleanliness in public places,” Garg said, adding that encroachments not only cause inconvenience to pedestrians but also disrupts traffic movement.

He said the corporation has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against encroachments and that similar drives will be conducted in different parts of the city in a phased manner.

Additional commissioner Mahavir Prasad said that the initiative is not limited to cleanliness alone but also focuses on plantation drives, public awareness, and citizen engagement. “This is a continuous campaign aimed at making Gurugram clean, green, and encroachment-free,” he said.

Former sarpanch of Chakkarpur village, Mahesh Yadav, said the campaign is not just a step towards a cleaner city but also a means to spread awareness in society.

Anti-encroachment action begins

Alongside the cleanliness drive, the MCG also launched an anti-encroachment campaign on Saturday targeting illegal structures and vendors occupying public spaces. Under the supervision of assistant engineer Dalip Singh Yadav, the enforcement team carried out a crackdown at Iffco Chowk, MG Road and nearby locations.

The team removed illegal kiosks, roadside stalls, makeshift sheds and other encroachments that were obstructing footpaths and roads.

Garg said that the campaign to remove encroachments from roads, footpaths, and public places is being undertaken in public interest. “Encroachments cause traffic congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians. The civic body has adopted a zero-tolerance approach against such practices, and the drive will continue in the coming days,” he said.