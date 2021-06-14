Monsoon progress slowed down, delayed by a few days, says Met dept

New Delhi Delhiites might have to wait a little longer before monsoon finally hits the national capital as the progress of the rain clouds has slowed down over western Uttar Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a fresh forecast on Monday.

However, IMD said that parts of the city is expected to receive light, patchy rains on Tuesday, which might bring down the temperature by 1-2°C though it will also increase the humidity levels.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that as opposed to the earlier forecast, which predicted rain from Tuesday, rainfall activity is yet to intensify in western UP. “We have received rain in eastern UP, but it is yet to cover western UP. This might delay the monsoon by a few days in Delhi. We are not committing on a date yet, but we are observing the progress,” Srivastava said.

On Friday, IMD announced that monsoon will hit Delhi by June 15, almost 12-13 days ahead of schedule. Further on Sunday, in a fresh update, Met officials announced that there was a possibility of further advancement of monsoon by around 48 hours, indicating that monsoon showers will start in the Capital from Tuesday.

Senior IMD officials had attributed this to the formation of a low-pressure area over the northern Bay of Bengal. According to Met officials, when a low-pressure area is formed on the onset of monsoon, it creates conducive conditions for its advancement.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker of the city, was 38.6°C, a notch below what is considered normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature here was 25.5°C, three degrees below normal.

At the Palam observatory, the maximum temperature was 38.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.9°C.