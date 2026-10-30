NDMC issues notices over waste segregation violations at BKS Marg complex

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday issued notices to 10 households at the Central Government Employees’ Residential Complex, BKS Marg, for failure to segregate waste, according to the council’s release. The civic body said it spotted the violation during an awareness drive on four-way waste segregation in the area (Photo for representation)

The civic body said it spotted the violation during an awareness drive on four-way waste segregation in the area.

“During the drive, private waste pickers deployed by the RWA and waste collection tippers were randomly inspected. It was observed that 10 households were handing over unsegregated waste, and notices were issued to all 10 households to ensure compliance,” said an NDMC official.

The complex has 135 flats, of which 75 are occupied. Residents are being encouraged to segregate waste at source into four categories—wet, dry, sanitary, and special-care waste—before handing it to waste collectors, the official said.

The civic body said that it has identified four colonies for focused intervention to be developed as the “Anupam Colony” category. These include Central Government Employees’ Residential Complex, BKS Marg; West Kidwai Nagar; Sarojini Vihar; and Chanakya Rail Enclave, Chanakyapuri.

“These colonies are proposed to be declared Anupam Colonies before December 10,” the official added.

The Anupam Colonies aim to decentralise the processing of segregated wet waste and horticulture waste within the colony complexes, reduce the need to transport such waste to distant processing facilities, and establish recycling centres and outlets to facilitate the donation of used items to people in need.

“Active participation by residents, RWAs, sanitation staff and other concerned departments will be crucial in achieving the objectives of source segregation, in-site waste processing and sustainable sanitation,” the official added.