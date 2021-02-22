IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / One more arrested in Red Fort violence case
HT Image
HT Image
others

One more arrested in Red Fort violence case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested one more person in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, adding that efforts were on to nab six key suspects, including Punjab’s alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested one more person in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, adding that efforts were on to nab six key suspects, including Punjab’s alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana.

The police identified the arrested suspect as 29-year-old Singh alias Sunny. He was arrested by the crime branch on Saturday. A resident of Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, Singh identified through video footage of the incidents at the fort, police said.

Two separate cases were registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort. While one case involving serious charges such as rioting, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy was registered on the police’s complaint, the second case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the custodian of the Mughal-era fort.

With the latest arrest, 12 people have been so far nabbed in the two cases.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said on January 17, Maninder Singh alias Moni was arrested in the Red Fort case. He was seen in video footage waiving two swords on the rampart of the fort.

“In the footage, Jaspreet is seen standing behind Maninder on the ramparts. He climbed up one of the domes located on both sides of the rampart. Jaspreet is also seen in an offensive gesture holding a steel tensile at the fort,” said Biswal.

On January 26, violence broke out at the Red Fort and many other places in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally against the three contentious farm laws. A farmer was killed after his tractor overturned near the ITO while at least 10 farmers and over 400 police personnel were injured during the violence. A total of 48 cases have been registered and 150 people have been arrested so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
child abuse minor rape
child abuse minor rape
others

62-year-old ex-sarpanch held for raping 8-year-old in Palghar

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Yeshwanant Thakre, 62, a former sarpanch of Manor gram panchayat was arrested by Manor police for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in his house on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hands over his resignation letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan after he failed to prove his majority in the assembly, in Puducherry, Feb. 22. (PTI)
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy hands over his resignation letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan after he failed to prove his majority in the assembly, in Puducherry, Feb. 22. (PTI)
others

Puducherry govt falls on brink of elections

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The Opposition, comprising the All India NR Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has a majority of 14 representatives, including three nominated MLAs representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 33-member House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Film City DPR submitted, 10,500 crore needed for development

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Film City projected proposed at Greater Noida sector 21 will require around 10,500 crore, according to the draft detailed project report (DPR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
After receiving a complaint that the school management was evading property tax, MC officials looked into the matter and found that the school had filed property tax returns for three years under the self-occupied category. (Getty Images)
After receiving a complaint that the school management was evading property tax, MC officials looked into the matter and found that the school had filed property tax returns for three years under the self-occupied category. (Getty Images)
others

Ludhiana school that evaded property tax to tune of 57 lakh to now pay 1.5 crore

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The school authorities submitted 18 lakh to the MC after a team visited the school with a warning to seal it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration had bought these machines with the money received from the State Disaster Response Fund. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
The administration had bought these machines with the money received from the State Disaster Response Fund. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Laundry machines worth 6.25 lakh at disbanded isolation centres in Ludhiana gathering dust

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Installed with an aim of maintaining hygiene at the isolation centres set up at Meritorious School and the hostel of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), two laundry machines, which cost the administration 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘Poor’ air in Delhi; IMD says mercury to hit 30°C again this week

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi the national capital was in the “poor” category on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 288
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi riots: AAP govt has disbursed over 26 crore as compensation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has cleared 2,221 applications for compensation and, so far, disbursed 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One more arrested in Red Fort violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested one more person in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, adding that efforts were on to nab six key suspects, including Punjab’s alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NCRTC starts work on bridge over Yamuna for Delhi-Meerut RRTS link

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started the construction work on a 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

North MCD to pass a proposal for legal tag to makeshift temple in Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Monday directed civic officials to draft a proposal within two days to grant legal status to a makeshift structure that has come up near the site of a Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk demolished by the North civic body on January 3 on the orders of the Delhi high court
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FIR against BJP leader for violating Covid norms at wedding reception

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police late on Monday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating the Covid-related norms at a wedding reception held on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Renowned obstetrician Dr Leela Gokhale passes away at 103

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:34 PM IST
PUNE Dr Leela Gokhale (103), a well know obstetrician, passed away at 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fight over shortage of food at engagement ceremony leads to attempted murder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE Three persons were remanded to police custody by a local court for attempted murder during a fight over shortage of food at an engagement ceremony in Patil Estate slums of Khadki, Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Narrow escape for passengers as PMPML bus catches fire after accident with two-wheeler

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE At least 20-25 passengers travelling in a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had a narrow escape when the bus caught fire after an accident with a two-wheeler near Kharadi bypass
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE The re-imposed night curfew, which began on Monday night from 11pm to 6 am, and the closure of schools and colleges, has brought back a sense of dread and worry among the general public
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP