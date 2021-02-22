One more arrested in Red Fort violence case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested one more person in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, adding that efforts were on to nab six key suspects, including Punjab’s alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana.

The police identified the arrested suspect as 29-year-old Singh alias Sunny. He was arrested by the crime branch on Saturday. A resident of Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, Singh identified through video footage of the incidents at the fort, police said.

Two separate cases were registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort. While one case involving serious charges such as rioting, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy was registered on the police’s complaint, the second case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is the custodian of the Mughal-era fort.

With the latest arrest, 12 people have been so far nabbed in the two cases.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said on January 17, Maninder Singh alias Moni was arrested in the Red Fort case. He was seen in video footage waiving two swords on the rampart of the fort.

“In the footage, Jaspreet is seen standing behind Maninder on the ramparts. He climbed up one of the domes located on both sides of the rampart. Jaspreet is also seen in an offensive gesture holding a steel tensile at the fort,” said Biswal.

On January 26, violence broke out at the Red Fort and many other places in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally against the three contentious farm laws. A farmer was killed after his tractor overturned near the ITO while at least 10 farmers and over 400 police personnel were injured during the violence. A total of 48 cases have been registered and 150 people have been arrested so far.