A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangling a 20-year-old woman who he had raped two year back and dumping her body in the Agra Canal near Deeg in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh, police said on Wednesday. Palwal: Man held for alleged murder of woman he had raped earlier

The suspect was a resident of Thanthari in Palwal. He was taken on eight-day police remand for interrogation on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a resident of Sanjay Colony, had gone missing after leaving her home on August 1. She had told her family about travelling to Kolkata for an office meeting and will return next morning.

Her mother got a missing complaint registered at Mujesar police station alleging the suspect had taken her away.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said that the suspect had taken her to Haridwar on August 1 and returned on August 4.

“He along with an associate strangled her to death and dumped the body in the canal as she was putting pressure on him to marry her,” he said adding the body was yet to be recovered and raids were on the nab the second suspect.

Yadav said the duo came to know each other in 2022. “She had arranged her marriage with the suspect’s brother. After marital disputes, she returned to her parental home. The suspect later raped her promising to marry in 2024. She got him booked in a rape case in Mathura and he was arrested,” he said.

He came out jail in January 2025 after which both entered into a relationship and the victim had started putting pressure on him to marry her which resulted the murder.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram, police arrested Vikram Kumar, 26, of Bihar’s Jehanabad from Old Delhi road near Sector-20 on Wednesday for stabbing his friend Harjit Singh, 33, to death on early Monday. Police said Singh had made obscene comment against Kumar’s sister which left him infuriated and murdered him. His body was recovered lying roadside in Sector 21.