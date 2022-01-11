Prayagraj: 92% of NCR’s broad-gauge network electrified

PRAYAGRAJ: The North Central Railways (NCR) has completed electrification of a total 216 route kilometers and 314 track kilometers between April-December 2021, informed NCR officials. With a total broad-gauge network of 3,222 route kilometers in NCR, the electrified route km (2933) now stands at 92%.

Route kilometre is the distance between two points on the railway route irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line or double line while track kilometre is the length of all running tracks, including tracks in sidings, yards and crossings.

“The major routes which have been electrified during the first three quarters of current financial year includes Birlanagar-Udimor (101 km), Mahoba-Khajuraho (64 km) and Shikohabad-Mainpuri (51 km),” informed chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.

In addition, newly laid double line between Chaunrah-Malasa (19 km), Nandkhas-Parauna (32 km)—(both part of Bhimsen-Jhansi doubling project— and third line between Babina- Jhansi (24 km) too have been opened along with electrification, he added. At present, NCR has 2,933 electrified Route kolometers and 6313 electrified track kilometers.