The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has cancelled the bookings of around 100 flats under its six housing schemes after applicants failed to deposit the mandatory 10% of the flat cost within the prescribed time limit of two weeks. The online bookings had started last month. Prayagraj Development Authority cancels 100 flat bookings over non-payment of initial deposit

The cancelled units will now be reopened for fresh bookings, providing an opportunity for other interested homebuyers to purchase them.

The PDA had recently put 465 flats in six residential schemes up for sale and received an encouraging response. More than 250 flats have already been booked. Of these, around 110 applicants have completed the required formalities by depositing over 10% of the total flat cost.

PDA Estate Officer Suraj Patel said that under the scheme rules, applicants must deposit 10% of the flat price within a stipulated period after booking. Since 100 applicants failed to make the payment before the deadline, their bookings were cancelled in accordance with the regulations.

Most of the cancelled bookings were made under the online First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) system. However, as the applicants did not complete the initial payment, the flats remained blocked in the portal, preventing genuine buyers from booking them and creating difficulties in maintaining an accurate inventory.

Following the cancellation of these bookings, the flats have been released back into the system and are once again available for online reservation. Officials said the process of fresh bookings has already begun.

Meanwhile, the PDA has also introduced an installment-based payment facility for government and semi-government employees. Eligible employees living in rented accommodation can take possession of a flat after paying 25% of the total cost upfront, while the remaining amount can be paid in monthly installments over a period of up to seven years.

For retired government employees, the authority has provided a separate facility under which they can pay 50% of the flat cost initially and clear the remaining amount in installments over a maximum period of five years. The price range of the flats is between ₹11 lakh up to ₹68 lakh.