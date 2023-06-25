State govt committed to enhancing farmers’ income: Agri minister

Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Saturday visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and lauded the university’s efforts in improving livestock and farmers’ welfare. Gurmeet Singh Khudian during his visit in GADVASU. (HT PHOTO)

Accompanied by Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of the University, Khudian toured the medicine, surgery and gynecology units of the Small Animal Hospital. He praised the state-of-the-art facilities established by the university, including echocardiography, critical care, endoscopy, dialysis, interventional ultrasonography, dermatology units, as well as the advanced clinical diagnostic laboratory. An exhibition showcasing the university’s services and products further captivated the minister’s attention motivating the colleges to innovate and create more offerings.

In a meeting with university officials, Khudian expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts made to enhance livestock occupations. He urged the formulation of new policies to uplift the farming community and emphasised on the importance of selflessly serving livestock farmers while striving to improve the income of small to medium scale farmers through the provision of superior quality animals and germplasms.

Highlighting the significant role of the livestock sector in Punjab’s economy, vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh stated that it contributes nearly 40% to the state’s agricultural gross value added(GVA). He praised the university’s commitment to improving animal breeds and increasing farmers’ profits through milk and livestock product processing.

Khudian also explored the demonstration unit of the College of Fisheries, various livestock farms, and the Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital. He displayed keen interest in intensive fishery farming methods that maximise fish production per unit area while conserving water resources. The minister was enlightened about different aquaculture systems and applauded the university’s contributions in developing shrimp farming in salt-affected waterlogged waste lands of southwest Punjab.

At the varsity’s dairy farm, Khudian admired the superior quality dairy animals, particularly highlighting the high milk-producing capabilities of HF cross cows. The university showcased exemplary breeds such as Nili-Ravi buffaloes, as well as jersey cows.