Rising Rapti, Rohni levels put Gorakhpur villages on high alert

Rising water levels in the Rapti and Rohni have triggered an alarming situation in several parts of Gorakhpur district, putting residents of dozens of villages in the Domingarh area on high alert. Strong currents and the continuous rise in water levels have led to severe erosion, with nearly 1 km of the embankment facing constant danger. District disaster management officer Goutam Gupta confirmed that the Rapti crossed the danger mark on Saturday morning, flowing 8 cm above the warning level.

Authorities have diverted traffic from the Kalesar–Domingarh route towards the city as a precaution, and red flags have been placed at vulnerable points to mark danger zones.

Executive engineer of Gandak irrigation and water management reported that water levels in all major rivers of Gorakhpur have been steadily rising over the past two days. The Ghagra is flowing above the warning level at Elgin Bridge, Turti Par, and Barhaj town in Deoria district.

The Rapti and Rohni, passing through Maharajganj and Gorakhpur districts, are posing a serious flood threat, particularly in Campierganj town. The Rohni has reportedly crossed the danger mark near Bhaurabari, close to Campierganj.

Maharajganj district magistrate Santosh Verma inspected embankments at Bijmanganj and Soharwa along the Rohni, directing officials to strengthen surveillance and preparedness. He stressed that the administration is focused on preventing erosion, breaches, and large-scale displacement, while ensuring relief centres and rescue teams are ready for emergencies.

Farenda SDM Shailendra Gautam reported that heavy rainfall has already caused waterlogging in several areas. Officials have been instructed to remain on high alert, monitor embankments, and ensure flood-control and relief measures are in place.

In neighboring Kushinagar, a 12-meter stretch of the embankment along the Narayani in Khadda collapsed due to rising water levels. Officials said the surge was caused by heavy water releases from Nepal, pushing the river dangerously close to flooding.

Local residents remain anxious as the situation deteriorates. Although repair and restoration work has begun, many villagers have expressed concerns over slow progress and the poor quality of materials used in ongoing repairs.