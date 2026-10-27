Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the exemption granted to two sections of the VACB from the RTI Act would not be used to deny information relating to corruption and human rights violations, but maintained that such details should be disclosed only after investigations are completed. RTI exemption will not shield corruption cases, says Minister Chennithala

Replying to a question by CPI MLA K K Valsaraj in the Assembly, Chennithala said the government had no intention of weakening the RTI Act and that it aimed to ensure transparency without affecting the effectiveness of investigations.

"The most important point is that we have no intention whatsoever of weakening the Right to Information Act," he said.

Valsaraj raised concerns that exempting the T1 and T2 sections of the VACB, which handle confidential case files, could affect transparency, particularly in cases involving allegations of corruption and investigations concerning influential people.

He pointed out that the RTI Act contains provisions requiring even exempted organisations to provide information relating to corruption allegations and human rights violations. He sought to know how the government would protect the public's right to information while implementing the exemption.

Responding to the concern, Chennithala said the government was prepared to provide such information but only after the investigation was completed.

"There have been several judgments of the Supreme Court on the Right to Information Act," he said, referring to court rulings on the disclosure of information relating to corruption and human rights violations.

"We are prepared to provide such information, but only after the investigation has been completed," he said.

The minister said disclosing confidential details while an investigation was under way could benefit the accused and affect the collection of evidence. Information provided by informants and other sensitive details needed to be protected during the investigation, he said.

"If we provide documents relating to an investigation in advance, while the investigation is still under way, it will defeat the purpose of the inquiry," Chennithala said.

He added that FIRs and charge sheets were submitted to courts after the investigation and could be made available to the public. Information relating to the VACB was also published on its website as required under the RTI Act, he said.

Chennithala said the government had acted on a recommendation made by the Director of Vigilance during the previous government's tenure.

The recommendation, made in a letter dated January 11, 2025, cited the possible impact of disclosing information on ongoing investigations.

The minister said the exemption applied to a limited number of cases involving highly confidential matters.

"When I examined the matter specifically, I found that this applies to only around one to two per cent of cases," he said.

He cited vigilance trap cases, corruption investigations and cases involving national and internet security as instances where disclosure of sensitive information could affect investigations.

The minister also said several central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and the CBI, were exempt from the RTI Act.

In Keralam, certain police and investigative units had also been exempted under Section 24(4), he said.

Valsaraj said the change had raised concerns among citizens and stressed the need to ensure that the right to know about corruption was not denied.

Chennithala reiterated that the government's objective was to maintain transparency while protecting investigations from being compromised.