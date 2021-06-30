Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar among prominent Delhi markets warned over crowding

New Delhi: Besides the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) notice to shop owners in the Laxmi Nagar market to temporarily close their enterprises on Tuesday for alleged failure to adhere to social distancing and Covid-19 regulations, at least three more prominent markets in the city have been issued notices and warned for similar reasons either by the police or district administration in the last 10 days, senior revenue department officials said on Wednesday.

Prominent among markets which have got notices are Kamla Nagar, Sadar Bazar and Sarojini Nagar.

“We understand that the pandemic has been harsh on traders and people associated with the markets. But there is also immense risk and the possibility of a third wave if precautions are not taken. We are doing our best to ensure maximum compliance to regulations. Issuing an order directing a market to close down is only the last option,” said a senior official of the DDMA who asked not to be identified.

In a notice issued to the Kamla Nagar market welfare association on June 20, the Delhi Police said, “You are hereby informed that it has been observed that guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority are not being followed… You failed to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour in your market area, which will endanger the efforts of government/agencies to contain the spread of Covid-19… In these circumstances you are requested to ensure that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed by all shopkeepers otherwise the shops are liable to close.”

A senior revenue official said the sub-divisional magistrate issued similar notices to the market associations in Sadar Bazar and Sarojini Nagar between June 20 and 29.

The traders on Wednesday said they will meet the district administration regarding the notice to Laxmi Nagar market. Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the chamber of trade and industry, said, “Markets and traders are the backbone of the economy. Regarding the issue in Laxmi Nagar market, we will soon meet the district administration. It is the primary responsibility of the police to maintain the crowd.”

Market association representatives said enforcing the rules is the responsibility of the authorities and that traders should not be punished for the lacunae.

Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Market traders’ association, said the authorities should ensure that the rules are followed instead of cracking down on traders. “A lot of Covid-19 protocol violations happen because of illegal encroachments in the markets. The authorities should take responsibility for resolving the issue. We would ensure utmost cooperation,” Gupta said.

Devraj Baweja, president of Sadar Bazar Traders’ Confederation, pointed out that big city markets have a complex structure and, therefore, it is not easy to enforce the rules. He mentioned staggered working hours and regulating entry/exit as some ways to ensure Covid rules are followed. “There are traders, their employees, labourers and customers. A more organised system has to be in place to ensure Covid protocols are followed. It may include implementing staggered working hours, blocking few roads for motorised traffic, etc. The authorities have to help in this regard instead of cracking down on traders.”

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association, said that local authorities need to scale up enforcement. “Around five to ten civil defence volunteers are posted in the market but they mostly keep a tab on shopkeepers while hawkers are not reprimanded if they don’t abide by mask discipline. Enforcement of rules should be universal for both shopkeepers and hawkers,” said Randhawa, referring to the large number of pavement dwellers and vendors in the market.

Arbind Singh, national coordinator of the National Association of Street Vendors of India, countered Randhawa’s view. “Accountability in this case should be evidence-based and not prejudiced. Street vendors are often poor and end up being blamed for most problems. Secondly, they operate in the open, which is less risky in terms of Covid-19 transmission than closed spaces from which permanent shops operate. When there is a protocol for penalising for violation of Covid-19 regulations, there is no room for such blame games.”