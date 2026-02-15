Three children drown in water-filled pit in Assam’s Goalpara

Silchar: Three children were killed after falling into a water-filled pit in Assam’s Goalpara district on Saturday afternoon, police said. The three children fell in water-filled pit (Representative photo)

Police suspect drowning as the preliminary cause of death.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Goalpara, Navaneet Mahanta, said the incident occurred in the Sidli Beel area and that an investigation is underway.

Police have identified the deceased as Janti Changma (5), Neha Changma (3), and Ayus Marak (3), all residents of the same locality.

“We received the information later, and an investigation was ordered,” he said on Sunday.

According to police, the children were playing near the waterlogged pit when they reportedly slipped and fell into it.

“They suddenly disappeared, and while searching for them, we realised they had fallen inside the pit. We pulled the children out and took them to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said Jayanta Hajong, a family member of one of the deceased.

Police said a case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination as the investigation continues.