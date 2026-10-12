Three killed, one injured as truck hits them on Meerut-Karnal highway

Three men, including a clerk at an inter college, were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit them while they were crossing the Meerut-Karnal highway near Dabthua village in Meerut district’s Sardhana area on Sunday night, police said. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The police had seized the truck and launched a search for the driver. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accident took place around 10.30 pm when Ramesh (55), Sushil (47), Amar (30) and Rohit, all residents of Dabthua village, were crossing the highway. A speeding truck coming from the Meerut side hit them, killing Ramesh, Sushil and Amar on the spot. Rohit sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accident triggered chaos, with passers-by and local residents rushing to help and alerting the police. A large number of villagers soon gathered at the spot. Police took custody of the three bodies and sent them for postmortem examination, while the injured man was admitted to a hospital.

Ramesh worked as a clerk at Kisan Inter College in Muradnagar, Sushil ran a grocery shop in the village, and Amar worked as a labourer to support his family. Rohit is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said three people had died in the accident and Rohit was injured. The truck driver fled after leaving the vehicle at the scene, he said, adding that the police had seized the truck and launched a search for the driver.