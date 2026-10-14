Two accused of harassing woman paraded in Pratapgarh by Mission Shakti team

Two men accused of harassing a young woman on the roadside along the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway in Pratapgarh were arrested and paraded by women police personnel from Bhangwa Chungi to the city police station on Tuesday morning, a day after the incident. Mission Shakti police team personnel taking the two nabbed accused to police station on foot in Pratapgarh on Tuesday (HT)

The action came on the second day of the launch of Mission Shakti Phase 6 in the district. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage after sub-inspector Kanchan Lata of the Mission Shakti team lodged an FIR against unidentified persons. The duo were subsequently arrested near Bhangwa Chungi and later challaned, police said.

When asked about the alleged public parade of the accused, Ashutosh Mishra circle officer (City), Pratapgarh, said ““When he attempted to flee, mild force was used. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provides for pursuing and apprehending an accused who attempts to escape during arrest, including the use of mild force. Both accused were taken from the place of arrest to the Kotwali police station.”

According to police, the two men, riding a motorcycle, allegedly stopped near a woman standing along the highway and harassed her. When she moved away, they returned and stopped her again.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and identified the accused as a resident of Akaripur Bhagwatganj in Mandhata, and his maternal cousin, a resident of Bhawaniganj in Raniganj. The footage also reportedly revealed that the duo had harassed women in the Chilbila area.

SP-Pratapgarh Deepak Bhuker said that the Mission Shakti team has been activated across the district. Any attempt to undermine women’s security or outrage the modesty of women would not be tolerated, he said.