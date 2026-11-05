Mathura, Police have arrested two men for allegedly driving a car for nearly 2 km with a woman and her daughter on its bonnet in Mathura district when the duo tried to stop them after a dispute over money spent on a court case, officials said on Thursday. Two arrested in Mathura for dragging mother-daughter on car bonnet for 2 km

The incident took place on Monday night near the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg at Panigaon village under the Yamuna Par police station area, they said.

The accused, Prem and Puneet, had gone to the house of Pawan with another associate to demand money allegedly spent jointly in a pending court case, Additional SP Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

When the money was not paid, the trio allegedly abused and assaulted those present in the house. Hearing the commotion, nearly 100 villagers gathered at the spot, prompting the accused to flee in their car, the officer said.

As the car began moving, Pawan's mother, Sheela Devi, and his sister stood in front of it in a bid to stop the accused. However, the accused allegedly accelerated the car and attempted to drive through the crowd, knocking the two women onto its bonnet.

Instead of stopping, the accused allegedly drove for around 2 km with the women on the bonnet, before dropping them near a petrol pump on Mant Road and fleeing.

The injured women alerted the police, who took them to a hospital for treatment.

A video showing the car being driven with the two women on its bonnet has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.

Police have arrested Prem and Puneet, and efforts are underway to trace their associate.

Circle Officer Varun Mishra said that police initially lodged a case of abuse and assault based on a complaint by the victims.

However, after examining the evidence, including the viral video, police have added attempt to murder charge to the FIR, he said.

The arrested duo has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

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