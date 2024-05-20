Two Haryana discom officials held for taking bribes from contractor, farmer

Gurugram: The anti-corruption bureau of the Haryana government arrested two Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) officials from Farrukhnagar while they were allegedly accepting bribes from a contractor and an affluent farmer for issuing a new commercial energy connection and replacing a transformer, officials said on Sunday. The anti-corruption bureau of the Haryana government arrested two Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) officials from Farrukhnagar for accepting bribes. (Representational Image)

ACB officials said both arrests took place at about 7pm on Friday. They said that the arrested officials were Anil Kumar and Rajbir Kumar, both junior engineers posted at DHBVN’s Farrukhnagar sub-divisional office.

Officials said that they had received a complaint against Anil in which the complainant, a water supply contractor, had alleged that he was demanding ₹40,000 as bribe to install a new energy meter for his commercial establishment.

ACB inspector Prakash Chand said that the complainant had submitted an online application for the connection on May 6 but the JE kept it pending.

“Anil made him run from pillar to post for the new connection before asking him to pay a bribe following which the victim submitted a complaint against him at the bureau,” Chand said, adding that after preliminary inquiry, it was found that the JE was demanding a bribe and was arrested while accepting it outside the office.

ACB inspector Ved Prakash said that Rajbir had demanded ₹29,000 from an affluent farmer in Farrukhnagar for replacing a faulty transformer in his field for irrigation.

“The transformer was causing frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuation and he was unable to carry out irrigation for more than a month,” Prakash said, adding that Rajbir was arrested from the SDO office.

Based on the complaints of both the victims, the JEs were booked in separate FIRs registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station in Gurugram earlier on Friday.

A senior DHBVN official said suspension orders of both JEs will be issued soon after office opens on Monday. “Internal inquiry will also be carried out against them. We could not get the complete information in both the cases as the office was shut and everyone had left the premises when the ACB carried out the raids,” he said.