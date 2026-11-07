Vijaypura , The prime suspect in the murder of a man who was gunned down two days ago in this district was shot at and arrested on Saturday after he pointed a pistol at them, police said. Vijayapura murder: Prime accused shot at, arrested

The accused, identified as Samir Mulla, allegedly pointed the country-made pistol at the police team and attempted to flee, they said. Mulla was shot at in his leg.

During the scuffle, a policeman was also injured. Both the injured accused and the policeman are stated to be in stable condition, police said.

According to police, Yasin Zubair, a resident of Takke locality in Vijayapura taluk, was shot dead by a group of assailants outside Mundewadi Hospital on the evening of November 5 while he was leaving after getting his wife medically examined.

Superintendent of Police Laxman B Nimbargi said four people have been arrested so far in connection with the killing of Zubair.

He said that two more suspects had been identified and efforts were underway to apprehend them.

The deceased Zubair and Mulla were acquaintances from the same town. The incident was reportedly linked to a dispute over prestige and dominance between their groups, he said.

According to the SP, the dispute originated during the Urus festival at Takke village on October 18, when a disagreement broke out during the sandal application ceremony over the music sound system.

"Zubair and his friends assaulted Mulla and others. An FIR was registered at Vijayapura Rural Police Station on October 19, and four people were arrested in connection with that assault. Yasin Zubair was among them," he said.

Yasin was released on bail on October 25, police said.

"Thinking that he had got out so soon after attacking them, Mulla and his friends hatched a plan. On November 5, they tracked his movements," the SP said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said that six people were involved in the incident, of whom four have been secured.

He said police received information about Mulla and a team approached him based on the intelligence.

"Today, we received information regarding Samir Mulla. When our investigation team acted on that intelligence and approached him, he pointed a country-made pistol at the police and resisted them. At that point, our team fired a warning shot into the air and warned him not to flee. When he attempted to escape, he was shot in the right leg and secured," the officer said.

On the source of the country-made pistol, the SP said the accused had procured them from outside the state, but declined to disclose further details as investigation was underway.

"Even last year, we recovered 25 country-made pistols, and this year as well, we have recovered around 11 to 12. People go to places like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Uttar Pradesh and purchase them for anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹one lakh. The source is not within our district," he said.

According to the current investigation, the accused had travelled outside the state and brought the weapon back three days before the incident, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.