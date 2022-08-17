Water level in Ganga, Yamuna rising in Prayagraj
Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj
Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj. Both rivers have swelled during the past three days sounding an alert in the low-lying areas where people have already started moving to safer places.
The water level in both rivers is inching towards the danger mark of 84.73 metres. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri visited Bakshi bandh and Mori Gate pumping stations on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions. He asked the officials concerned to remain on alert and keep a watch on the water level round the clock.
The DM said, “Officials have been ordered to remain on alert and make proper arrangements at flood relief centres in the district. The officials have also been ordered to keep a watch in areas on banks of rivers and alert the residents.”
Water levels in Ken, Betwa and Narmada rivers are on rise due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh while the dams and barrage are also overflowing. The water is being released at regular intervals from Matatila Bandh and Hathinikund Bandh in Yamuna Nagar which has caused water levels to rise in Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj region.
On Wednesday morning, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 80.05 meters. The water level of Ganga was recorded at 80.30 meters. The low-lying areas on the banks of rivers are under threat of floods even as flood waters have started entering low-lying hamlets through drains and tributaries. A part of the Sangam area has also got submerged while priests and other traders living and working on the banks have shifted to safer places. The river waters have reached near Bade Hanuman temple. The administration has now restricted plying of boats at Sangam and other ghats in the district. Fishing and other activities in the rivers have also been prohibited as a precautionary measure.
BMC starts reconstruction work on Bandra skywalk
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started reconstructing a skywalk in Bandra, connecting the family court to the railway station. The old structure built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority was pulled down in 2019 after a structural audit declared it unsafe. This arm of the skywalk over Anant Kanekar Marg is crucial as lakhs of pedestrians used to take it while coming from the Bandra East side of the station.
CM surveys districts hit by scanty rainfall
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday undertook an aerial survey of districts that have received scanty rainfall this kharif season and directed officials to prepare a contingency plan for tackling an impending drought-like situation in parts of the state, officials familiar with the matter said. Bihar has experienced a rainfall deficit of 42 per cent from June 1 to August 18, having received only 389.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall 666.9 mm.
BJP questions presence of Lalu’s son-in-law at official meetings
The opposition BJP in Bihar has attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the presence of brother-in-law of environment and forests minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a review meeting of Bihar State Pollution Control Board. Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi sought to know from CM Kumar whether the ministers have been permitted to preside over departmental meetings along with their family members.
For fear of being cursed, labourer kills ‘Godman’ in Vashi; arrested
The threat of a 'shrap' (curse) by a 'self-proclaimed godman' (Baba) proved costly 'Baba' him. The accused, an alcoholic, whom 'Baba' threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse. The crime unit of APMC police station managed to identify and nab the killer within three days of the crime. There was not much to go by with respect to clues. This further angered the accused who was scared of the consequences of the curse.
Commuters say skywalks on busy highways in Thane becoming unsafe, scary
The Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) constructed on busy highways in Thane to ensure safe crossing for the people have ironically become unsafe. Commuters, especially women, have demanded proper CCTV cameras, lights and security guards on these skywalks. Several students also take these FOBs. Many are wary of taking the FOBs. There should be CCTV cameras and signages with helpline numbers to reach out to in case of any emergency, a social activist from Thane, 22, Swarad Hajarnis added.
