Water level in Ganga, Yamuna rising in Prayagraj

Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj. Both rivers have swelled during the past three days sounding an alert in the low-lying areas where people have already started moving to safer places.

The water level in both rivers is inching towards the danger mark of 84.73 metres. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri visited Bakshi bandh and Mori Gate pumping stations on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions. He asked the officials concerned to remain on alert and keep a watch on the water level round the clock.

The DM said, “Officials have been ordered to remain on alert and make proper arrangements at flood relief centres in the district. The officials have also been ordered to keep a watch in areas on banks of rivers and alert the residents.”

Water levels in Ken, Betwa and Narmada rivers are on rise due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh while the dams and barrage are also overflowing. The water is being released at regular intervals from Matatila Bandh and Hathinikund Bandh in Yamuna Nagar which has caused water levels to rise in Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj region.

On Wednesday morning, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 80.05 meters. The water level of Ganga was recorded at 80.30 meters. The low-lying areas on the banks of rivers are under threat of floods even as flood waters have started entering low-lying hamlets through drains and tributaries. A part of the Sangam area has also got submerged while priests and other traders living and working on the banks have shifted to safer places. The river waters have reached near Bade Hanuman temple. The administration has now restricted plying of boats at Sangam and other ghats in the district. Fishing and other activities in the rivers have also been prohibited as a precautionary measure.